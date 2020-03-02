WITH PHOTOS: One person dead after striking utility pole near Washington Ave. Pizza Hut

A car is engulfed in flames after striking a utility pole in the 5000 block of Washington Avenue early Sunday morning. The driver and lone occupant was killed, Racine police said in a news release; no other vehicles were involved.
PHOTO BY ROBB LUEHR
Racine firefighters work to extinguish a car fire after the vehicle struck a utility pole in the 5000 block of Washington Avenue early Sunday morning. The driver and lone occupant was killed, Racine police said in a news release; no other vehicles were involved.
RACINE — One person has died after striking a utility pole on Washington Avenue (Highway 20) early Sunday morning, Racine police said.
Racine police responded to a call at 2:32 a.m. that a vehicle struck a utility pole outside Pizza Hut, 5000 Washington Ave, Sgt. Chad Melby said in a statement. When officers arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
One vehicle was involved in the incident, and only one individual was in that vehicle. Melby said the department would not release further information on the victim until Monday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that all lanes on Highway 20 were closed from Roosevelt Avenue to Ohio Street for at least 2 hours after the incident. All lanes had been reopened by 10 a.m.
