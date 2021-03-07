WITH VIDEO: Call of the wild: Nick Gordon revels in the great outdoors

In addition to maintaining social distancing whenever possible, Gordon said people who go on his NOW Outdoors trips “are all COVID tested before the trip, and I get tested all the time.”

When the weather thaws (at least a bit), Gordon leads paddling trips to the Boundary Waters area in northern Minnesota.

“There are six people on those treks,” he said. “We have a big canvas tent with lots of room for spreading out, and we provide everything people need on the trip.”

Asked why he embraces winter with so much enthusiasm, Gordon said “it’s better for our mental health to get outside as much as possible, especially during the wintertime.”

“You can love or hate winter,” he added, “but half the time each year, it’s cold here, so you might as well love it.”

No partner? No problem!

Gordon said he receives calls from people all the time “asking if it’s OK if they come solo to our trips. I tell them we have singles signing up all the time.”

His trips also tend to be female-centric.