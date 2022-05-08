WITH VIDEO: Celebrating Nursing 2022: Local hospital administrators and nursing directors congratulate nursing staff members

They are sometimes the unsung heroes of the healthcare profession.

But to the doctors, patients and support staff who rely on the services and skills of nurses, their place in all healthcare environments is worth its weight in gold.

To help honor the dedicated nurses in our community, the Kenosha News asked representatives of Aurora Medical Center and Froedtert South to share perspectives about their respective nursing staffs.

Aurora Medical Center

Compassion, selfless care and meeting challenges with strength and grace are among the qualities exhibited by Aurora’s nursing staff, according to Kathryn Harter, vice president and chief nursing officer at Aurora Medical Center–Kenosha.

“In the past years, our remarkable nurses have responded to an ever-changing environment — always keeping our patients at the forefront. They ensured safe care for patients by relying on their professional training and experience. Through periods of uncertainty, their commitment to their profession was unwavering, sometimes at great sacrifice to their personal lives,” she said.

Froedtert South

For Linda Wohlgemuth, senior vice president and chief operating officer, relationships are the glue of Froedtert South’s nursing staff.

“The nursing staff members care deeply about the patients they serve and do their best to share the passion that they have for helping others with their patients and each other,” she said.

“The relationships that the nursing staff members tend to create with patients as they care for them and with their co-workers as they work and socialize together equate to a special benefit of being a member of the nursing team at Froedtert South,” she said.

Pandemic pressures

For both medical centers, the pandemic has tested and proved the abilities of nursing staff.

“During the pandemic, many had children at home or struggled with lost or paused income in their own families,” Harter said. “Yet they continued to show up and give 100% to caring for our patients, even when it meant quarantining from their loved ones.”

She added, “For the weeks when we had visitor restrictions, (nurses) served as an extension of the patient’s family. And when patients are discharged after a long stay with us, our nurses are the first to cheer them on with parades, positive words of encouragement, and celebration.”

Wohlgemuth said that as the pandemic moved into its second year, ongoing challenges were met with “continued personal investment.”

This personal investment translated into “more hours, more emotions, and more responsibilities, not to mention the increased resilience needed to return day after day when they thought they had perhaps exhausted all that they had to give the day before,” she said.

Common ground

Both administrators said they could not single one healthcare area that exceeded the others, applauding their nurses in all areas of care.

“The pandemic has placed a strain on essentially all areas of the staff — nursing and non-nursing alike — and to choose one area over another as doing more is really impossible for me,” Wohlgemuth said.

“Their concern for not only the well-being of the patients, but also for each other, resulted in every member of the staff doing more to assure that the patients who sought care at Froedtert South received that care and the needs of their co-workers were not ignored,” she added.

For Harter, “Our nursing staff is a team, working collaboratively across all units. Everyone pulls together to support one another, so there is not one area that stands out.”

“From my perspective, the nursing staff has worked heroically,” Wohlgemuth said. “I admire the dedication and commitment that fueled what they accomplished — and continue to accomplish — every day in spite of unexpected and often unavoidable challenges.”

Said Harter: “Our common bond of commitment to care has been tested, and we’ve grown stronger together.”

