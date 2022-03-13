WITH VIDEO: Don't just mark time — embrace it!

Our long national nightmare is over — by which I mean, we’ve turned our clocks ahead to mark the start of daylight saving time.

(You did that last night, right? I know a lot of our timekeepers (re: smartphones) do this chore automatically, but there are always those clocks you forget about, like the one on the wall in our laundry room. Why I need to know exactly when I threw that load of towels into the dryer, I’ll never understand.)

Despite the tedium of tracking down all your household clocks, this is a day to celebrate. We can literally sing “Here comes the sun” as sunset moves from 5:54 p.m. Saturday to 6:55 p.m. today.

Just like that, we’ve gained another 60 minutes of daylight. And if we round up five minutes, we’ll have natural light outside until 7 p.m. 7 p.m.! Take that, “dark at 4 p.m.” days in late December.

As a bonus, today’s temperatures are forecast to be much warmer than Saturday’s frigid conditions, so we can revel in all that daylight.

It’s only fair I celebrate the time change, seeing as when we “fall back” an hour after Halloween — and unleash the forces of darkness — my mood turns as black as the afternoon sky.

But that’s all in the past now as we embrace the extra hours of sunlight. I can feel the Vitamin D coursing through my veins already.

Goodbye Seasonal Affective Disorder and hello being able to stay awake past 6 p.m.

Two years under COVID-19

Though we change our clocks — and smoke detector batteries, don’t forget that — every year, COVID-19 has affected this annual ritual, too.

All the changes forced by the global coronavirus pandemic over these past few years messed with our concept of time.

Remember when it seemed like the March 2020 coronavirus shutdowns, which forced restaurants, bars, gyms, hair salons and pretty much every business except gas stations and grocery stores to close their doors, would never end?

Now that all seems so very long ago.

Kenosha Restaurant Week was back to in-person dining last month, and we’ve been able to get our hair styled for several months.

Ditto for traveling — we can go to Canada again! — and the March Madness basketball tournament, which will be packed with fans around the country after shutting down completely in 2020 (while games were being played) and taking place in a “bubble” in 2021. Attendance last year was capped at 25% capacity and all games were played in central Indiana.

This year? The “madness” stretches from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee (March 18 and 20 First and Second Round games) to the Superdome in New Orleans, for the Final Four and the Championship Game on April 2 and 4.

As a friend said to me about 2020, “That year seemed to drag on forever, but it also flew by in a flash.”

What is time?

The feeling that time flies by at the same time it’s dragging its feet isn’t crazy.

That’s how time is.

Fluid and unpredictable.

In the span of an afternoon, time can creep along like a slowly retreating glacier (while you’re waiting for the light to turn green) or zoom past you at the speed of light (when you miss the last morning train to Chicago by mere seconds. Ask me how I know this.).

Time is, of course, all in our heads. It’s an artificial construct created by humans so they could scold others for being late to a Very Important Fourth-Quarter Budget Meeting.

We assign arbitrary standards to harness time — by seconds, minutes, hours and days — as it ticks ceaselessly onward.

As the saying goes, there’s only so much time in a day.

We also assault time while we simultaneously value it. That’s why we’re always killing time. Saving time. Wasting time. Running out of time.

Tick, tock, tick, tock ... and on and on until — yup — the end of time.

Time goes by

It’s difficult to keep time in perspective because, as I said, it’s a slippery concept. One minute you’re 18 years old, with your whole life in front of you, and about five minutes later, you’re attending your 40th high school graduation. Where did all that time in between go?

Those decades — sliced, diced, cubed and shredded into mornings, evenings, weekends, Mondays and holidays — can pass in a flash, even as some of the hours embedded in those years move as slowly as a snail traversing a garden.

Time is also the ultimate equalizer: No one gets more hours in a day, not even Jeff Bezos. (Maybe that’s what he’s hoping to find in space.)

Time more precious than anything, even shares of Bitcoin (if I had any idea what those are worth). You think Steve Jobs wouldn’t have traded in all his Apple stock for more time?

Simply put: Time is of the essence. So, for goodness sake, make good use of it.

Now go out and enjoy that extra daylight because — before we know it — we’ll be turning those same clocks back an hour again and raging against the dying of the light.

That’s November’s problem, though. Right now, it’s time to rejoice.

Better days — or, at the very least, brighter days — are here.

What’s a sure sign of spring to you? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

