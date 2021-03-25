WITH VIDEO: Federal funds give Pleasant Prairie shot in the arm

The bill also allows municipalities to make infrastructure investments in water, sewer or broadband.

There isn’t any shortage of where the funds will help.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It doesn’t take long,” Thiel said. “We have a budget of close to $15 million per year. RecPlex is about that, too, as well. These are significant budgets. I’m not worried about utilizing the funds. We have several significant water and sewer projects within the village that need to be addressed as well. That money could go to just one project.”

Where the funds cannot be used is with personnel, Thiel said.

“I can’t hire a new police officer with these dollars,” he said. “It would only help out one year, and then it’s spent. These dollars can go to shore up lost reserves, and then the other thing they can be spent on is for specific capital improvements, water, sewer and broadband.”

Local control

Thiel said he was pleased to learn that local governments will have the ability to control where the funds can be used, as long as they lie within the already established limits.