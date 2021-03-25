WITH VIDEO: Federal funds give Pleasant Prairie shot in the arm

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Finding ways to ease the financial burden caused by the pandemic isn’t a new discussion around the world.
But when a solution, albeit a temporary one, presents itself, that’s good news from a municipal government standpoint — and from where Village Administrator Nathan Thiel sits, that’s how the latest news from the federal government will play out.
As part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, the COVID-19 relief package signed into law March 11 by President Joe Biden, Pleasant Prairie will receive $2.08 million.
Kenosha County municipalities as a whole will receive a combined $67.6 million in funds as part of the package. Kenosha County tops the list at $32.89 million, followed by the City of Kenosha at $27.80 million, then Pleasant Prairie and Salem Lakes at $1.47 million.
Twelve county entities are included in the plan.
“We’re still evaluating,” Thiel said. “We’re excited to see this aid come in. It definitely will help and relieve some of the pressure that we saw last year. The intent is that it will relieve pressure, the tax burden on our taxpayers as well. That’s good.”
As a whole, the American Rescue Plan covers a number of areas negatively affected by the pandemic. From a municipal government standpoint, the funds are earmarked to help recover revenue loss — as an example, the closing of the RecPlex for three months — but also compensate for a decrease in new construction and building permits.
The bill also allows municipalities to make infrastructure investments in water, sewer or broadband.
There isn’t any shortage of where the funds will help.
“It doesn’t take long,” Thiel said. “We have a budget of close to $15 million per year. RecPlex is about that, too, as well. These are significant budgets. I’m not worried about utilizing the funds. We have several significant water and sewer projects within the village that need to be addressed as well. That money could go to just one project.”
Where the funds cannot be used is with personnel, Thiel said.
“I can’t hire a new police officer with these dollars,” he said. “It would only help out one year, and then it’s spent. These dollars can go to shore up lost reserves, and then the other thing they can be spent on is for specific capital improvements, water, sewer and broadband.”
Local control
Thiel said he was pleased to learn that local governments will have the ability to control where the funds can be used, as long as they lie within the already established limits.
But he also spoke before the Associated Press reported Tuesday that the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature was seeking to take control away from Gov. Tony Evers, who had that with previous federal funds sent to Wisconsin in the wake of the pandemic.
Evers said Tuesday that he would veto any such measures.
“What would really be nice if there was more flexibility at the local level for us to be able to be empowered, to solve problems that we have,” Thiel said. “Right now, with the limitations that are placed on our ability to try and address the fiscal needs that we have, we’re not going to say ‘no’ to funding that comes.
“... It’s unfortunate that politics continues to play a role and prevent us from solving problems. I know there are arguments on both sides of the aisle with regard to stimulus funding. From Pleasant Prairie’s point of view, this will greatly aid some real concerns that we had last year and will assist us to relieve kind of the pressures that we were feeling in the prior year.”
Thiel added that final approval for however the monies are spent will not come from the Village Board.
That body will be kept abreast as the discussions move along, but Thiel expects the professional staff to be given the ability to make those decisions.
“I will always advocate that the best decisions from a financial management standpoint are made at the local level,” he said. “Just because we’re closest to the people and can listen to the real concerns.”