WITH VIDEO: Inspired by community support, couple offers free pop-up Thanksgiving meal service in Library Park

Thanksgiving came to Library Park Thursday during the lunch hour with free meals that included turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls and pie.
It was Mike and Jeanette Kelly’s way of helping those in need and to thank the community for supporting them during the lockdown earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kellys, who own Capt. Mike’s in Downtown Kenosha, were prepared to serve as many as 250 meals Thursday.
“During the lockdown, during those times, everyone has been so good to us and they helped us and the rest of the restaurants Downtown stay afloat,” Kelly said. “So, we just wanted to give something back to people who were hurting from the COVID and anybody in town, any that are homeless.”
Marian Barclay, who moved to Kenosha in July, said she was happy to have a Thanksgiving meal as she stood in line in the bright sunshine and biting winds.
“I don’t have any family here,” said Marian Barclay, who had just moved to Kenosha in July. “I’ve been coming up here for eight years, so I’ve gotten to know the area a little. Now I know it even better.”
Jose Mora of Kenosha thanked the Kellys for their hospitality.
“I heard from people who were talking about it and we stopped a little early. So, thanks to God and thanks to you guys,” said Mora to Kelly as he greeted people lined up, socially distanced, of course, to pick up their meals.
Jennifer Stanford of Kenosha found out about Kelly’s pop-up Thanksgiving meal service through Facebook. Kelly noted that his new food truck was being used for the first time for the Thanksgiving event.
“It sounded good and I’m hungry,” said Stanford who stopped to have lunch before her shift at Amazon. “I’ve gotta work, so I don’t have time to (prepare a Thanksgiving meal), and I’m by myself, so this is great.”
Michael Pashkewitz happened to be walking by when he heard about the complimentary Thanksgiving meal.
“It’s a blessing. And a lot of luck. The people doing this — it’s a blessing. And, thank you guys for doing this,” he said to Kelly, as the line began to grow.
Kelly said he wasn’t sure how many people would be coming to eat.
“I didn’t know whether we’d be getting 10 or 100, but I’d be happy just to serve anyone,” he said.
Max Waisvisz of Pleasant Prairie, who came dressed in costume as Moses, is a regular at Capt. Mikes.
“I wasn’t doing anything today and don’t usually do anything on Thanksgiving, but thought I’d come on out,” he said. Because of the pandemic, he said he has mostly stayed put at home. When he arrived and saw that there weren’t too many people yet, he decided to stand in line.
Plus, he was feeling inspired.
“I’m Moses. I just parted the waters of Lake Michigan this morning,” he said, with a little gleam in his eyes. “I’m not doing too bad.”
