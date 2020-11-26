WITH VIDEO: Inspired by community support, couple offers free pop-up Thanksgiving meal service in Library Park

Thanksgiving came to Library Park Thursday during the lunch hour with free meals that included turkey, mash potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese, dinner rolls and pie.

It was Mike and Jeanette Kelly’s way of helping those in need and to thank the community for supporting them during the lockdown earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kellys, who own Capt. Mike’s in Downtown Kenosha, were prepared to serve as many as 250 meals Thursday.

“During the lockdown, during those times, everyone has been so good to us and they helped us and the rest of the restaurants Downtown stay afloat,” Kelly said. “So, we just wanted to give something back to people who were hurting from the COVID and anybody in town, any that are homeless.”

Marian Barclay, who moved to Kenosha in July, said she was happy to have a Thanksgiving meal as she stood in line in the bright sunshine and biting winds.

“I don’t have any family here,” said Marian Barclay, who had just moved to Kenosha in July. “I’ve been coming up here for eight years, so I’ve gotten to know the area a little. Now I know it even better.”

Jose Mora of Kenosha thanked the Kellys for their hospitality.