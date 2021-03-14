WITH VIDEO: Liz Snyder: Don't just mark time — embrace it!

Our long national nightmare is over — by which I mean, we’ve turned our clocks ahead to mark the start of Daylight Saving Time.
We can literally sing “Here comes the sun” as sunset moves from 5:56 p.m. Saturday to 6:57 p.m. today. Just like that, we’ve gained another 60 minutes of daylight.
Yay!
It’s only fair I celebrate the time change, seeing as when we “fall back” an hour after Halloween — and unleash the forces of darkness — my mood turns as black as the sky at 4 p.m.
But that’s all in the past now as we embrace the extra hours of sunlight. I can feel the Vitamin D coursing through my veins already.
Goodbye Seasonal Affective Disorder and hello being able to stay awake past 7 p.m.
A year under COVID-19
Though we change our clocks — and smoke detector batteries, don’t forget that — every year, COVID-19 has affected this annual ritual, too.
All the changes forced by the global coronavirus pandemic messed with our concept of time. As a friend said to me last week, “This past year seemed to drag on forever, but it also flew by in a flash.”
Is that crazy? Nope. That’s how time is. Fluid and unpredictable. In the span of an afternoon, it can creep along like a slowly retreating glacier (while you’re waiting for the light to turn green) or zoom past you at the speed of light (when you miss the last morning train to Chicago by mere seconds. Ask me how I know this.).
2020 really was a year that felt like it lasted 100 years, with months spent in quarantine and holidays slipping by without celebrations. I’ll bet some students even missed going to school, along with proms, band concerts and even those dreaded all-school assemblies.
Time is, of course, all in our heads. It’s an artificial construct created by humans so they could scold others for being late to a Very Important Fourth-Quarter Budget Meeting.
We assign arbitrary standards to harness time — by seconds, minutes, hours and days — as it ticks ceaselessly onward.
As the saying goes, there’s only so much time in a day.
We also assault time while we simultaneously value it. That’s why we’re always killing time. Saving time. Wasting time. Running out of time. Tick, tock, tick, tock.
Time goes by
It’s difficult to keep time in perspective because, as I said, it’s a slippery concept. One minute you’re 18 years old, with your whole life in front of you, and about five minutes later, you’re attending your 40th high school graduation. Where did all that time in between go?
Those decades — sliced, diced, cubed and shredded into mornings, evenings, weekends, Mondays and holidays — can pass in a flash, even as some of those very hours move as slowly as a snail traversing a garden.
Time is also the ultimate equalizer: No one gets more hours in a day, not even Jeff Bezos. That makes time more precious than shares of Bitcoin. You think Steve Jobs wouldn’t have traded all his Apple stock for more time?
Simply put: Time is of the essence. So, for goodness sake, make good use of it.
Now go out and enjoy that extra daylight because — before we know it — we’ll be turning those same clocks back an hour again and raging against the dying of the light.
That’s November’s problem, though. Right now, it’s time to rejoice. Better days — or, at the very least, brighter days — are here.
What’s a sure sign of spring to you? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
