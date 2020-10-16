WITH VIDEO: Painters hope downtown Kenosha mural leads to more street art

People in Kenosha “love art,” she added. “You can see it in the colorful plywood boards painted all over the downtown. Art unifies people. Especially colorful art, in my opinion.”

Jabbari said in his travels, he’s seen “the impact street art can have. It creates tourism and brings people together. You will see the impact here. By bringing art outside to the public, you transform urban, public spaces.”

Antaramian — who started his remarks by saying “you can never have enough art” — is proud that local government has been “hiring students to do art projects for 25 years, all over the area. And not one of those art pieces has been damaged.” (Students in Kenosha County’s Youth Employment in the Arts Program recently painted a mural, the latest in a series that hang in the hallways of the Kenosha County Job Center.)

Besides crafting murals, Jabbari “paints” on buildings using light. He calls his light show “The City is Your Canvas,” and he creates images on buildings using light.

“The canvas is like a sandstorm; when people move through the light, the canvas moves,” he said.

“It would be wonderful if Kenosha had a light festival,” he added. “In Montreal, the light festival brings people out in the dark of winter.”