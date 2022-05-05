WITH VIDEO: Panel to convene May 19 to discuss Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood's potential for wide-ranging benefits to Southeast Wisconsin

A panel discussion on the redevelopment of 107 acres of what was a brownfield site in the heart of the city, and is now the proposed Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, will focus on its potential benefits throughout greater Southeast Wisconsin.

Mayor John Antaramian and Art Harrington, a member of the Innovation Neighborhood board and a shareholder at Godfrey & Kahn, will be among the members of the panel, which will convene May 19. It will be held at the Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon May 19 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Innovation Accelerator, 1225 Discovery Parkway in Wauwatosa.

The panel includes private and public leaders who have worked on the redevelopment project and see its larger potential, according to technology council officials.

The KIN project

Plans for the $1 billion Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood project are focused on transforming the 107-acre former Chrysler site east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets into a hub for innovation.

The property has laid dormant for more than a decade.

The project envisions an innovation center — a 60,000 square-foot “incubator facility” for new business start-ups — with an intrinsic connection to its surrounding neighborhoods. Those neighborhoods are: Lincoln, Columbus, McKinley, Wilson, Roosevelt and Uptown.

It is also intended to provide opportunities not just for education, but workforce training, entrepreneurial development and job placement in high-growth digital and STEM fields.

“In a unanimous April 4 vote, the Kenosha City Council approved a master plan that envisions technology incubators and offices, education and research centers, up to 1,300 housing units, commercial space, medical offices and natural areas for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood,” said Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “What happens next may well extend the effects of KIN to southeast Wisconsin.”

Stimulus funding

In March, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the state had awarded $15 million in stimulus funds to help boost development of the proposed innovation neighborhood. Kenosha Unified is expected to receive $1 million of the $15 million in stimulus funding to help with plans to locate a technology education-based high school in the proposed KIN site.

While the Kenosha Unified School Board has yet to formally take up the proposed project for LakeView Technology Academy’s relocation from Pleasant Prairie to the Innovation Neighborhood, Antaramian has said the funding is helping ensure the progress of its future move to the innovation neighborhood. The academy is the district’s choice school specializing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

Still has said, if the innovation neighborhood is successful, over time it will become another magnet for businesses that want to open or expand in the Wisconsin.

“State income and sales tax dollars generated in Kenosha spend just as well as those raised in Eau Claire, Appleton or Janesville, and the cross-border effect with Illinois may help to attract both,” he said in a column for the Kenosha News.

The luncheon is sponsored by the UW-Milwaukee and UWM Research Foundation. Registration, networking and hors d’oeuvres start at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for students and returning veterans, $25 for individual members, $35 for non-members and included for Tech Council corporate members.

The Wisconsin Technology Council is the independent, non-profit science and technology adviser to the governor and the state Legislature, with events, publications and outreach that contribute to Wisconsin’s tech-based economy. For membership information go to www.wisconsintechnologycouncil.com or call 608-442-7557.

