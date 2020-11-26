WITH VIDEO: Secret tree decorator's tradition continues after mom's death

“We felt terrible. We’d been putting the bulbs on somebody’s tree and they’re probably thinking: ‘Who the hell is doing this to our tree?’ So, we moved over here and we started doing this tree,” he said, pointing to the bitternut that he and his daughter decorated Thursday morning.

This Thanksgiving was bittersweet, however, as this is the first year the McAuliffe’s have been without Terri, an avid gardener, and seasonal prankster, who brought her special brand of joy that kicks off the holiday season for those who live lakeside and to many a passerby. Terri died in April at the age of 62 following a battle with “a non-smoking” related cancer, he said.

“We did this for all these years and no one had known we did it,” he said.

After her death, Steve remembers going for a run at the lake to clear his head. That’s when he came up with an idea to have a marker placed at the foot of the tree in honor of his late wife.

“We talked to the people in the parks department, and we had to go through City Hall and they approved it,” he said. The marker was placed in time for Thanksgiving — something they’d hoped would happen since this time last year a heavy snow had already fallen. Her stone not only has her name, but on it is etched “her perfect day.”