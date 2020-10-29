UPDATE: WITH VIDEO: Father, 5-year-old killed in Bristol crash

BRISTOL — A 43 year-old Kenosha man and his 5-year-old daughter were killed as a result of a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a compact car at the intersection of highways MB and Q Wednesday night, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reported.

Sheriff's deputies and Bristol fire and rescue crews dispatched at 8:30 p.m. to the crash scene west of I-94 and east of Bristol Woods Park, according to Sgt. Ryan Markowski. Deputies and detectives investigating the crash reported that a 2004 Mini Cooper, in which the man and girl were in, was traveling eastbound on Highway Q (104th Street) at a high rate of speed when it struck the semi-truck that was attempting to turn south from Highway Q onto Highway MB (152nd Avenue).

Initial reports indicated that there was heavy damage to the passenger car. The semi remained in the road following the crash, while the Cooper rested in a nearby wooded area immediately south of the intersection. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was transported to a local hospital by Bristol Fire Department medics but succumbed to her injuries there.

The semi-truck operator is identified as a 50-year-old man from Gurnee, lll. He is cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff's Department reported.