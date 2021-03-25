WITH VIDEO: Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

Rolling into spring

Share some laughs

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian David “Mr. Showtime” Scott. He is described as “an entertainer and showman. Not only is there great stand-up comedy but there is so much more. There’s a straightjacket. There’s the ‘World’s Most Dangerous Bit in Comedy.’ Even a little mind reading.” The show’s finale takes audiences on “an incredibly funny journey through four decades of music.” Scott is the host of his own nationally syndicated radio show and also happens to be the Guinness World Record Holder for Longest Stand-Up Comedy show by an Individual at 40 hours and 8 minutes. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 26-27). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.