WITH VIDEO: Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

As we head into the final week of March, we’re looking ahead to greener days.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
UW-Parkside music and art
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. Also, virtual art exhibitions are available online.
On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. The series wraps up Monday (March 29) with a live stream interview at 7 p.m. featuring Russ Johnson. Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member Johnson shares new music and discusses how much has changed in music since this time last year.
The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is also hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles.
There are two events associated with this exhibition, all online and open to the public.
4 p.m. April 7: Alyssa Krause — Artist talk
11 a.m. April 20: Sproles, Krause and McCullough in a panel discussion on career building
For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Hawthorn Hollow trails
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues hosting events as we move into spring. And visitors are always welcome to enjoy Hawthorn’s nature trails.
Visitors can explore a new StoryWalk Trail, meandering through the woods. This trail is based on the children’s book “Taffy Time,” about two sisters who help their father collect maple sap and turn it into syrup. The trail is free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted. Hawthorn Hollow is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.
Movie time
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New movies include the 1960s-set spy drama “The Courier.” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as British businessman Greville Wynne, who works with Soviet spy Oleg Penkovsky to obtain intelligence on the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Rated PG-13). For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Rolling into spring
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com), which is open 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays in March.
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian David “Mr. Showtime” Scott. He is described as “an entertainer and showman. Not only is there great stand-up comedy but there is so much more. There’s a straightjacket. There’s the ‘World’s Most Dangerous Bit in Comedy.’ Even a little mind reading.” The show’s finale takes audiences on “an incredibly funny journey through four decades of music.” Scott is the host of his own nationally syndicated radio show and also happens to be the Guinness World Record Holder for Longest Stand-Up Comedy show by an Individual at 40 hours and 8 minutes. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 26-27). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.
Watercolor show
In Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features “Watercolor Wisconsin 2020.” Now in its 54th year, the exhibit runs through April 24 and showcases 98 works by 78 Wisconsin artists. Kenosha artists with works in this exhibit are Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller and Greg Uttech. Levesque’s “The Grapplers” won the Edwin C. Kalke Award; Miller’s “Everything Calculated …” won the Constance M. Sharp Award. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.