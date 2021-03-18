WITH VIDEO: Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

As we head into mid-March, we’re looking ahead to greener days.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
KUSD’s ‘Quilters’
This is the final weekend to stream the Kenosha Unified School District’s performances of the musical “Quilters.”
The show can be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (March 18-20).
“Quilters” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner — is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book “The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art” by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen.
How to watch: Streaming performances of “Quilters” are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.
UW-Parkside art
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s virtual art exhibitions are available online. The Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Hawthorn Hollow trails
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues hosting events as we move into spring. And visitors are always welcome to enjoy Hawthorn’s nature trails.
Though the Maple Sugarin’ programs are sold out, you can explore a new StoryWalk Trail, meandering through the woods. This trail is based on the children’s book “Taffy Time,” about two sisters who help their father collect maple sap and turn it into syrup. The trail is free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted. Hawthorn Hollow is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.
Movie time
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. Opening Friday is the 1960s-set spy drama “The Courier.” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as British businessman Greville Wynne, who works with Soviet spy Oleg Penkovsky to obtain intelligence on the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Rated PG-13). For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Rolling into spring
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com), which is open 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays in March.
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Ralphie Roberts. He’s described as “clever and clean. He tackles subjects such as his Italian family, culture, sports and technology with equal agility, taking angles you never considered but instantly identify with. He has a quick wit and an eye for funny.” Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 19-20). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.