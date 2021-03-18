WITH VIDEO: Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

As we head into mid-March, we’re looking ahead to greener days.

We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):

KUSD’s ‘Quilters’

This is the final weekend to stream the Kenosha Unified School District’s performances of the musical “Quilters.”

The show can be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (March 18-20).

“Quilters” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Christi Geidner — is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book “The Quilters: Women and Domestic Art” by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen.

How to watch: Streaming performances of “Quilters” are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.

UW-Parkside art