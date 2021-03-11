WITH VIDEO: Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

As we head into mid-March, we’re watching the snow melt into puddles and are looking ahead to greener days.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
UW-Parkside music and art
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. Also, virtual art exhibitions are available online.
On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music.
The next “Melodious Monday” program (on March 15) features Kenosha native David Mason, who was just named the Howard Brown Visiting Artist-in-Residence.
Mason is a Kenosha native and principal viola with the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra. He is also a former student of Alvaro Garcia, Parkside’s associate dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.
Mason started playing viola at age 8 as a student of Elizabeth Tercek and later began studying with Garcia. At age 15, he gave his solo debut as the first prize winner of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra Youth Competition.
A graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy High School, Mason received a full scholarship to attend the New England Conservatory of Music where he received a bachelor of music degree in 2013. He later graduated from Yale University, receiving a master of music degree there in 2015. While pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree at Boston University, Mason won a position in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra, joining as a Core Member in 2017.
In January 2020, he joined the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra and is the only non-Japanese member in the string section. Mason lives in Tokyo, where he performs in many of the city’s concert halls — and also enjoys exploring the area’s natural beauty, food and culture.
Mason will give a short concert on March 15 as part of “Melodious Mondays” series. The public can view the concert at 7 p.m. Monday. For a link to the free live stream, go to visit uwp.edu/rita.
Also at UW-Parkside, the Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Hawthorn Hollow events
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues hosting events as we move into spring. And visitors are always welcome to enjoy Hawthorn’s nature trails.
Though the Maple Sugarin’ programs are sold out, you can explore a new StoryWalk Trail, meandering through the woods. This trail is based on the children’s book “Taffy Time,” about two sisters who help their father collect maple sap and turn it into syrup. The trail is free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted. Hawthorn Hollow is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.
Movie time
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. Opening Friday is the drama “The Father.” Anthony Hopkins stars as an aging father who refuses all assistance from his daughter. (Rated PG-13). For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Rolling into spring
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com), which is open 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays in March.
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring Chicago comedian Ralphie Roberts. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 12-13). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.