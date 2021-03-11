WITH VIDEO: Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

A graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy High School, Mason received a full scholarship to attend the New England Conservatory of Music where he received a bachelor of music degree in 2013. He later graduated from Yale University, receiving a master of music degree there in 2015. While pursuing a doctor of musical arts degree at Boston University, Mason won a position in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra, joining as a Core Member in 2017.

In January 2020, he joined the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra and is the only non-Japanese member in the string section. Mason lives in Tokyo, where he performs in many of the city’s concert halls — and also enjoys exploring the area’s natural beauty, food and culture.

Mason will give a short concert on March 15 as part of “Melodious Mondays” series. The public can view the concert at 7 p.m. Monday. For a link to the free live stream, go to visit uwp.edu/rita.

Also at UW-Parkside, the Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Hawthorn Hollow events