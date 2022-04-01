WITH VIDEO: TGIF: Playing the fool? It's just what the doctor ordered

Today is April Fools’ Day, but too often, the joke’s on us.

Will Smith’s Oscars show slap was certainly no prank — though when he first stormed up on stage Sunday night and approached comedian Chris Rock, I thought it was a rehearsed bit. Based on Rock’s shocked reaction, he might have, too.

And here’s something else folks wish was a prank: Country singer Eric Church canceled his Saturday night concert in San Antonio. Instead, he’ll be at the Duke-North Carolina Final Four game in New Orleans.

His fans — including many who built trips around attending the concert — are understandably upset.

Church said on social media that “as a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the years but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in the history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.” That’s true, but it might also have been an Eric Church fan’s dream to see him perform in person. Tough luck, right?

No pranks here

I’m old enough — and many of you reading this are, too — to remember when the Kenosha News used to run phony news reports on April Fools’ Day.

They were fun, creative tales — many written by the late, great Don Jensen — and, sometimes, people (including me) were fooled.

When people ask me why the newspaper doesn’t continue that tradition, I tell them our world is awash all day, every day, in fake news. It’s no longer funny to “report” on a gorilla escaping from the Milwaukee Zoo and being trapped on top of a Kenosha radio tower. These days, online rumors and conspiracy theories lead to crowds gathering in Dallas for the second coming of John F. Kennedy Jr. (true story) or, worse, showing up with weapons at a pizza restaurant (again, true story).

So while we can’t partake in the fun tradition of April Fools’ Day pranks here in the Kenosha News, we can enjoy some of these famous pranks from years past:

Cheeky Brits

On April 1, 2000, The Independent newspaper reported that Florida researchers had developed a Viagra-like pill to treat sexually frustrated pets. The article pointed out that there are few things as sad as a pet suffering from feelings of sexual inadequacy, noting, “It’s not unknown for a guinea pig to sit in its cage thinking, ‘I haven’t had sex for months. Am I so unattractive?’”

Burger madness

In 1998, Burger King reeled in customers with a full-page ad in USA Today for the new “Left-Handed Whopper” — with all the condiments rotated 180 degrees especially for left-handed diners.

Happy Glasnost Day!

On April 1, 1988, the Soviet Union’s newspaper Izvestia reported that Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona was in negotiations to join the struggling Spartak Moscow team. The Associated Press quickly picked up this story. The AP had believed the story because the dour, state-run Soviet papers had never before published an April Fools’ Day hoax. The sudden display of humor was credited to Mikhail Gorbachev’s policy of “glasnost,” or openness, instituted the previous year.

It worked in ‘Jurassic Park’

The April 1984 issue of MIT’s Technology Review included an article that described an effort by Soviet scientists to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction through the use of mammoth DNA and surrogate elephant mothers. The story was reported as real news by the Chicago Tribune.

Hot air

The April 1, 1933, front page of the Madison Capital Times announced that the Wisconsin State Capitol building was in ruins after a series of mysterious explosions, attributed to “large quantities of gas, generated through many weeks of verbose debate in the Senate and Assembly chambers.” Accompanying the article was a picture showing the capitol building collapsing.

Tricky Dick

On April 1, 1992, National Public Radio’s “Talk of the Nation” revealed that Richard Nixon was running for President again. His new campaign slogan was “I didn’t do anything wrong, and I won’t do it again.” Accompanying this announcement were audio clips of Nixon (actually comedian Rich Little) delivering his candidacy speech. Listeners flooded the show with calls expressing outrage.

Give me liberty or give me tacos!

In 1996, Taco Bell took out a full-page ad in six major newspapers announcing it had bought the Liberty Bell and was renaming it the Taco Liberty Bell. Hundreds of outraged citizens called the National Historic Park in Philadelphia where the bell is housed. The best line of the day came when White House press secretary Mike McCurry was asked about the sale. He said the Lincoln Memorial had also been sold and would now be known as the Ford Lincoln Mercury Memorial.

A joke come true

Not all April Fools stunts die after April 1.

In 2021, Culver’s actually produced the Curderburger, which began as an April 1 joke. The reaction to the idea of a Culver’s Butterburger with a cheese curd “crown” was so positive, the company offered it up that year in October on National Cheese Curd Day. Not surprisingly, it was a huge success.

I encourage everyone to prank their families and friends today. Numerous studies show that laughter reduces pain, and psychologists have found that humor is the glue of good marriages. (I always assumed it was money.)

April Fools’ Day is the perfect time to celebrate laughter, so go ahead and tell your nephew you’re going back to college and will be rooming with him next semester at Georgia Tech. And don’t forget to pack your old lava lamp. Those things, like laughter, never go out of style.

