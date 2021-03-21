WITH VIDEO: Today's events for March 21

Take a walk in the woods and celebrate International Forests Day. Nearby wooded areas include Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers; Fox River Park, at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake; and Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road. Remember: Wear sturdy hiking shoes and watch out for puddles! We’re into “thaw” season, and the ground is very wet.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New this weekend is the 1960s-set spy drama “The Courier.” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as British businessman Greville Wynne, who works with Soviet spy Oleg Penkovsky to obtain intelligence on the Cuban Missile Crisis. (Rated PG-13). For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).

Tune in tonight: The four-night miniseries “Genius: Aretha,” starring Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin, starts tonight with back-to-back episodes. Throughout the series, Erivo, a Tony-, Grammy- and Emmy-winner, performs songs from Franklin’s rich catalog. (8 p.m., National Geographic).

