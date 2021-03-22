WITH VIDEO: Today's events for March 22

Dive on in: It’s Water Day, an annual event that looks at the global issues surrounding access to clean, safe drinking water and sanitation. Water is a precious commodity that many take for granted, and World Water Day is a chance to focus on finding solutions to water needs. It’s also a great time to take a walk along Lake Michigan’s lakefront and appreciate how lucky we are to live near the greatest of the Great Lakes.

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles. For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New films include the spy thriller “The Courier,” starring Benedict Cumerbatch. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Looking for a place to get out of the house? Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.