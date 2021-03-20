WITH VIDEO: Today's events for Saturday, March 20

Smile! It’s International Day of Happiness! And here’s another reason to smile: It’s also Corn Dog Day, a celebration of a food made up of the perfect combination of cornbread and ... whatever “mystery meats” are in a hot dog. You can use this holiday to expand your corn dog palate by trying a cornbrat, which is a bratwurst deep-fried in cornbread and is much more in keeping with our Wisconsin culinary history.

The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has features comedian Ralphie Roberts tonight. 8 p.m. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.

John Gay will perform tonight starting at 8 p.m. at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave. His set is a mix of originals and covers by his favorite artists including Jason Isbell, The Lumineers, Chris Stapleton and Zach Williams.

Tonight is your final chance to stream the Kenosha Unified School District’s performances of the musical “Quilters.” The show can be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.

