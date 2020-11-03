WITH VIDEO: Trump rallygoers hopeful, confident on eve of election

A chilled and restless crowd awaited the arrival Monday night of President Donald Trump, who was an hour late for a rally geared to give his faithful the affirmation they needed on the eve of the historic election.
As the president took the stage surrounded by thousands of supporters, hands went up armed with smartphones recording video as they gathered at the Kenosha Regional Airport. Kenosha was Trump’s second-to-last stop with a last-minute push in his “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.” He would be in Grand Rapids, Mich., even later Monday. That city was also where Trump held his last rally of the 2016 campaign.
For the first several minutes Monday, however, no one could hear the president in the back, where audience members chanted “Turn it up! Turn it up! Turn it up!” And, then, the president realizing this, asked for another microphone, joking that he wouldn’t pay the bill for the sound equipment.
When the audience could finally hear him, assured by his voice, the roar was deafening. Many had been at the airport waiting for Trump for four hours, as temperatures plummeted into the upper 30s, with a biting wind and swirling fog above them.
“We love you, President Trump!” shouted a loud voice in the back.
Proud Latino supporter
Earlier, Tony Araujo of Chicago, who proudly donned a red “Latinos for Trump” cap, loudly chanted, “Four more years,” along with many others standing on the tarmac.
“We want people to know that they can’t be afraid to show their support. With all the stuff going on, we need to re-elect President Trump to bring back our country to the way it was because, before this pandemic, this country was thriving,” Araujo said. “Everything was great. I think race relations were great. As a Hispanic, I know other friends who are minorities and they’re proud to be an American under President Trump because his message is representing all Americans. And, Americans are all a mix of colors.”
Briana Proko and her sister Sidorela Proko, both of Greendale, were decked in masks and wrapped themselves in Trump flags at the rally. Briana said she was concerned about protests and even "civil war" if the president loses the election.
“I feel like if he doesn’t win, something’s going to happen,” she said. “I think that he should win again because his opponent has been in government for 47 years and has done absolutely nothing.”
Sidorela Proko, who was listening to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., stumping for Trump, was more optimistic.
“I think the polls don’t accurately portray all the support he has,” she said, as she pointed to the thousands of supporters who turned out. “If you look around, he has a lot of supporters and they’re much more vocal than they were in 2016. So, if he won in 2016 he can win by even more this year.”
Patriotic and positive
Decked in a dark blue Trump ski hat, patriotic scarf and red, white and blue blinking lights, one woman said she loved the crowd’s enthusiasm.
“I think there’s a lot of energy and a lot of positivity and I’m behind what Trump said he’s going to do and everything he has said in the past, he has done. And, that’s what makes America great,” said Jean, a Milwaukee-area woman who declined to give her last name because she feared attacks on her family.
Chris O’Leary, a Lake County, Ill., resident is well aware of concerns like Jean’s. O’Leary said he has been called “racist” by people because he owns a Trump flag.
“I’m hoping (Trump) wins … and this (rally) is better than `Sleepy Joe’s’,” said O’Leary, referring to Trump’s challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Crown Point, Indiana resident Chip Faulkner was dancing to stay warm and acknowledged he was “kinda nervous” for Trump due to the record number of absentee votes cast nationwide.
“I’m hoping it’s a big enough victory that we don’t even have to worry about it. There’s a little bit of worry, of course, because you don’t know what will happen until afterwards (when the votes are counted),” he said. “These rallies have definitely been a demonstration that there are a lot of silent majority people out there.”
Taking nothing for granted
Justin Hammerbeck said he felt good about Trump’s chances based on people he knows who voted for Hillary Clinton in the last election, who are now voting for Trump.
“But again, we don’t take anything for granted,” said Hammerbeck of Pleasant Prairie, who brought his sons Athan, 11, and Gus, 9, to the rally.
While he believes the president will win, Hammerbeck will not protest if Biden emerges victorious.
“For us, if Vice President Biden wins, we’ll support him and hope he turns out to be a good president. Just like we hope the other side will do if (Trump) wins,” he said.
