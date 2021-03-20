 Skip to main content
WITH VIDEO: Voices on the Street: How will you spend you stimulus money?
VOICES ON THE STREET

WITH VIDEO: Voices on the Street: How will you spend you stimulus money?

PADDOCK LAKE — Across the U.S., people received a St. Patrick’s Day windfall.

Not a pot of gold, but close.

“My bank account shows a $4,200 deposit,” a friend told me Wednesday morning.

She was referring to the direct deposit of three $1,400 payments — for herself, her husband and her daughter — from the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief package.

Wednesday, St. Pat's Day, was the "official payment date" for the first wave of third-round stimulus check payments.

That means about 90 million Americans got a stimulus payment deposited into their bank account.

Payments will continue to expand, meaning more and more people will receive a direct deposit or a check in the mail.

The funds are designed to stimulate the economy and offer relief to people needing help in paying rent, buying groceries and keeping the heat turned on.

To find out how people are planning to use these funds? We visited Paddock Lake Wednesday, talking with folks at the busy BP gas station at the intersection of Highways 50 and 83.

Responses ranged from home improvements to filling the gas tank:

  • Tim Jensen, visiting from Beloit, said the money “will be used on home projects. We want to upgrade some things, and work on the garden, too.”
  • Sophia Bormann of Silver Lake is hoping to use the funds “to upgrade my car — and pay my mom. I also want to save some of it.”
  • Car expenses are also on the mind of Mary Castillo, who lives in Lake Ivanhoe near Lake Geneva. “I am going to pay off my car,” she said. “And I want to put some away to do something fun this summer with my kids — I have four kids.”
  • Jake Yocum of Chicago already deposited the money, which he is " using to furnish the new apartment I’m moving into next month. I’ll also put some into a trading account for investing.”
  • David Greenberg, who lives in Walworth County, also plans to invest the funds. “Nothing crazy,” he said. “Maybe invest in some cryptocurrency.”
  • Anna Alfaro laughed and said she has “no idea” about how she’ll spend her money, adding with a smile, “I’ll give some to my husband.” (From inside the car, he added, “We’ll pay some bills.”)
  • Walt Gumtow, stopping in Paddock Lake from Monroe, Wis., turned thoughtful when asked how he will spend the funds. “I really don’t know yet,” he said. “We’ll have to wait and see when we get it.”

Gumtow may not have to wait for long. More payments are due soon. That will be welcome news to the man who brushed past us Wednesday, saying curtly that the stimulus funds he receives will “help me pay for rising gas prices.”

From our Facebook friends

We posed the same question on Facebook — what will you do with the money? Shockingly, no one shared plans to blow the stimulus money on NCAA Basketball Tournament wagers. (And that's a good thing.) It's fine to toss a few dollars into a bracket pool — we like searching for this year's Cinderella team as much as the next casual college hoops fan — but handing over thousands to DraftKings is not a good use of these funds. At least not the entire amount.

Here are some of the responses:

  • Karen Sorensen: “Travel!”
  • Brittany Teschler: “Bills.”
  • Carthage College music professor Greg Berg: “Opera videos. (Just kidding.) Repainting the house.”
  • Beth Dary: “Home improvement.”
  • Lorraine Mich: “Tires.”
  • Susy Siel: “Mom’s birthday gift, donation to Freedom to Read Inc. (freedomtoreadinc.org), paying bills and general living expenses.”
  • Jerry Matteucci: “Paint.”
  • Dottie McMillan: “I have no idea! Savings until I think of something.”
  • Terry Backmann: “Some charitable giving and some long overdue living room updates. And Roth IRA contributions.”

Sharing the wealth

Despite the nice surprise of finding money deposited in your bank account, not everyone we talked with Wednesday was feeling the love.

Three people relaxing with their canines at the Harris Family Dog Park on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake griped about the stimulus checks.

“We don’t need it and shouldn’t have it,” one of the women — who declined to give her name — said while her companions nodded. (The dogs had no opinion.)

However, none of the park patrons said they would refuse the funds.

And if you’re upset about the federal government sending out some of our taxpayers’ funds? There are several local nonprofit groups that could put the money to good use right here in the Kenosha area. We can’t think of a better way to help our community than by sharing the wealth.

The stimulus scoop

How much will you receive? If you're eligible for a third stimulus check, the "base amount" for each person is $1,400. If you're married and file a joint tax return, the base amount jumps to $2,800. Then, for each dependent in your family, the IRS will tack on an additional $1,400. So, for example, a family of five could end up with $7,000.

Not so fast: If your Adjusted Gross Income is $80,000 or more for single tax filers, $120,00 for head-of-household filers or $160,000 for joint filers, you will not receive a third stimulus payment.

The check is in the mail. (No, really.): Since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act on March 11, the IRS has already distributed 90 million stimulus payments, valued at $242 billion. This timeline was significantly faster than the first stimulus check authorized under the CARES Act. The IRS was able to move much more quickly this time because it already has the infrastructure set up to deliver the money. The IRS prioritized sending payments to individuals with their direct deposit information on file. However, the agency has also begun sending paper checks in the mail, which means that if you aren't getting a direct deposit, you may still get your money very soon.

Track your payment: The Internal Revenus Service has a “Get My Payment” tool on its website where you can check on the status of your payment. No funds yet? Be patient. The IRS will continue to issue 2021 Economic Impact Payments throughout the year and is urging patience and suggests people check in regularly to the Get My Payment portal for updates. 

