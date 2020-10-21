WITH VIDEO: Women for Trump Bus tour rolls into Kenosha for a high-energy campaign stop

As part of a two-day blitz, the Women for Trump bus tour made a quick stop in Kenosha Wednesday morning. A crowd of about 75 sign-waving enthused fans were on hand in front of the local Trump campaign field office, 5901 75th St., as the massive pink bus pulled into the parking lot.
The barnstorming effort was set to make 11 stops in two days across Wisconsin, explained Anna Kelly, Wisconsin press secretary for the Trump campaign. The bus was headed to Racine next, followed by several Milwaukee-area engagements for the rest of the day.
The Women for Trump bus tour has been in nearly constant motion for months, with different Trump surrogates sharing their feelings, experiences and reasons why they will vote to re-elect Donald Trump.
“This is our second trip to Wisconsin this year,” said Kelly. “We are here to engage with women all across the state. It’s especially important with early voting already underway.”
The crowd cheered loudly for the three women who disembarked, and then took a few moments to tell their stories. Jessie Jane Duff, a 20-year U.S. Marine Corps veteran and co-chair of veterans for Trump, took the crowd through a military-style cadence cheer. “Cadence is normally done when we go on a run and we sing,” she said. “I’m not going to make you run. When I sing ‘motivation’ you sing ‘motivation’, when I sing ‘dedication’ you sing ‘dedication.’
“If you don’t do it loud enough, we start over.”
Duff said, as veteran, she is impressed with changes and improvements the president had made in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including the elimination of backlogs in medical treatment at VA facilities.
'He will surprise you a every turn'
Gina Loudon, known as Dr. Gina in her role as TV show host and author, kept up the energy as she thanked the crowd for backing Trump. Loudon is member of the Trump campaign media advisory board and co-chair of Women for Trump 2020. Loudon said she and others had been out front in the current conservative moment when it emerged in the Tea Party days.
“I think we were the precursor to the Trump era,” Loudon said. “We welcome the newcomers,” and added that once a voter “comes around and starts using critical thinking,” Trump is the logical choice.
Loudon also said that she had personally witnessed many examples of kindness from Trump. “The media won’t tell you (the good stories) about Donald Trump,” she said. “He will surprise you at every turn. He is a person who will stand by you.”
The third speaker for the short stop had Kenosha connections. Erin Perrine is the Trump campaign director of press communications. She urged the crowd to make phone calls and knock on doors in support of Trump in the waning days of the campaign.
“I know that Kenosha supports Donald Trump,” Perrine told the crowd. “We need Wisconsin (for Trump to win re-election),” she added. “And Wisconsin needs Donald Trump.”
Dems busy with local efforts, too
Enthusiasm for Trump in the closing days of the 2020 presidential election season is being matched on the Democratic side, said Kenosha County Democratic Chair Lori Hawkins. "Enthusiasm for the Biden-Harris ticket and for getting out the vote for them is strong. We've helped to register and request absentee ballots for many first time and motivated voters," Hawkins
She added: "We are also making sure voters know about the MyVote.WI.gov voter resource website. We are in GOTV mode now with merchandise distribution, judging our yard sign contest, and other efforts with our many wonderful volunteers.
"There is an abundance of good energy and positive people as we keep our foot on the gas through election day in our efforts to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.