WITH VIDEO: Women for Trump Bus tour rolls into Kenosha for a high-energy campaign stop

“If you don’t do it loud enough, we start over.”

Duff said, as veteran, she is impressed with changes and improvements the president had made in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including the elimination of backlogs in medical treatment at VA facilities.

'He will surprise you a every turn'

Gina Loudon, known as Dr. Gina in her role as TV show host and author, kept up the energy as she thanked the crowd for backing Trump. Loudon is member of the Trump campaign media advisory board and co-chair of Women for Trump 2020. Loudon said she and others had been out front in the current conservative moment when it emerged in the Tea Party days.

“I think we were the precursor to the Trump era,” Loudon said. “We welcome the newcomers,” and added that once a voter “comes around and starts using critical thinking,” Trump is the logical choice.

Loudon also said that she had personally witnessed many examples of kindness from Trump. “The media won’t tell you (the good stories) about Donald Trump,” she said. “He will surprise you at every turn. He is a person who will stand by you.”