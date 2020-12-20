Wolf Lake water level down this winter to allow beach reconstruction

Wolf Lake in Richard Bong State Recreation Area is looking more like a wetland than a lake this winter.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has partially drained the lake to allow contractors to work on a restoration project at the lake’s beach and swim area.
Park Superintendent Elias Wilson said staff opened the valves on the dam at the east end of the lake to lower the water level. “We wanted to do that draw down so we could get the water level to about four feet lower than it usually is,” Wilson said.
Wilson said contractors added a drainage system at the beach to prevent sand from being washed away and brought in new sand.
They also added handicapped accessibility, including a Mobi-Mat wheelchair mat that will allow people who use wheelchairs to cross the beach and have access to the water.
Combat invasive weed
The lower lake level will also help combat growth of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil. The invasive aquatic plant has been a long term problem on the lake — and other lakes in the state — creating thick mats of weed that make it difficult for people to swim and paddle. It also crowds out native species that fish and wildlife depend on .
“Milfoil was creeping in and making our swim area smaller yet,” Wilson said.
By keeping lake levels low over the winter, Wilson said, the exposed roots of the weed will be killed by freezing temperatures.
Wilson said the restoration work on the beach is now complete. “Once we get a good freeze to freeze out the milfoil roots we’ll be able to close those valves back off to start filling up the lake,” Wilson said.
He said there are two deeper areas of the lake where water levels will remain deep enough for fish to survive the winter.
Refilling the lake
Exactly how long it will take for water to return to its typical level is weather dependent, Wilson said.
In 2013, the earthen dam that used to control lake levels began to fail during a heavy rain. The lake was drained to allow the dam to be reconstructed, a project completed in 2015. When the valves on the newly constructed dam were closed, Wilson said, it took about 1 1/2 years for the lake to refill.
“If we get a lot of rain and snow potentially it could fill up a lot faster,” Wilson said. He said he is not sure if the beach and swimming area will be usable this summer.
