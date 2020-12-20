Wolf Lake water level down this winter to allow beach reconstruction

By keeping lake levels low over the winter, Wilson said, the exposed roots of the weed will be killed by freezing temperatures.

Wilson said the restoration work on the beach is now complete. “Once we get a good freeze to freeze out the milfoil roots we’ll be able to close those valves back off to start filling up the lake,” Wilson said.

He said there are two deeper areas of the lake where water levels will remain deep enough for fish to survive the winter.

Refilling the lake

Exactly how long it will take for water to return to its typical level is weather dependent, Wilson said.

In 2013, the earthen dam that used to control lake levels began to fail during a heavy rain. The lake was drained to allow the dam to be reconstructed, a project completed in 2015. When the valves on the newly constructed dam were closed, Wilson said, it took about 1 1/2 years for the lake to refill.

“If we get a lot of rain and snow potentially it could fill up a lot faster,” Wilson said. He said he is not sure if the beach and swimming area will be usable this summer.

