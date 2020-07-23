Woman alleged to have set fire to apartment endangering neighbor

When Carol Slovachek is taking her medication, a witness said, “she is a very nice woman.”
But in the time leading up to a fire at Slovachek’s second-floor apartment in a two-unit building on the 7800 block of 36th Avenue, the woman said, her behavior had deteriorated. “I’d like to see her get some help taking her medications,” the woman said at Slovachek’s initial appearance as part of a provision in the law that allows victims to speak at bond hearings.
Slovachek, 62, was charged Tuesday with arson and first degree recklessly endangering safety, both felonies. She is alleged to have started a fire in her apartment on the afternoon of June 13 that caused serious damage to the building, endangering her downstairs neighbor.
She had been hospitalized at a psychiatric facility since the fire, and was charged upon her release from the hospital this week.
According to the criminal complaint, Slovachek told rescue crews at the scene that she had set the fire in an attempt to kill herself. “She stated that she needs to burn in hell because she believes she is a bad person,” the complaint states. “She stated she thinks she is the ‘devil reincarnate.”
The downstairs neighbor told police she knew Slovachek and said she suffers from mental health disorders and had been released from a psychiatric hospital not long before the fire.
“I recognize the allegations are serious, but I think there are significant mitigating circumstances,” said defense attorney Kristyne Watson. “Her goal was never to hurt anyone else.”
Court Commissioner Larry Keating set Slovachek’s bond at $5,000 saying the allegations are serious and carry the possibility of significant prison time.
If convicted of both charges, Slovachek could be sentenced to a maximum of more than 30 years in prison.
