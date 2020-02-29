Woman alleged to have sold cocaine from daycare home and store

A Kenosha woman was allegedly selling cocaine from a home where she also operates a certified daycare facility.
Deona Williams, 31, made an initial appearance in court Friday, charged with nine counts of delivery of cocaine, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one count of possession of THC.
According to the criminal complaint, Williams was the focus of an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group. She is alleged to have been selling drugs both from her home, where she operates the Grow ‘N Glow daycare, 1504 69th St, and from Mom and Pop’s Store, 5615 22nd Ave. The complaint states Williams is the license holder for the store.
The complaint states that a KDOG investigators sent a confidential informant to make drug purchases, at first from the store, then from the house.
The informant purchased cocaine from a woman working behind the counter at the store, later identified as Williams, on Feb. 5. Informants then went on to purchase cocaine from the same woman on multiple occasions from Feb. 5 to Feb. 21, both at the store and the house and from a car parked near the store.
In one case, according to the complaint, the informant used a Wisconsin FoodShare card to purchase cocaine at the store.
According to the complaint, police served warrants on the home and the store on Feb. 26. At the house, the complaint states, investigators found a small amount of cocaine, digital scales, and drug paraphernalia, and about 30 grams of marijuana. In the living room, which the complaint states was used as part of the daycare, police found a backpack containing THC and a number of prescription pills including about 150 Xanax.
On a state database, most recently updated in early February, Williams has been licensed to operate Grow N’ Glow since April 2017. The certified capacity is three children, with Williams licensed to care for children from infancy through age 12.
At the store, the complaint states, investigators found a digital scale with powdery residue that tested positive for cocaine.
Williams is being held on $10,000 bond.