Woman alleged to have sold cocaine from daycare home and store

A Kenosha woman was allegedly selling cocaine from a home where she also operates a certified daycare facility.

Deona Williams, 31, made an initial appearance in court Friday, charged with nine counts of delivery of cocaine, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and one count of possession of THC.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was the focus of an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group. She is alleged to have been selling drugs both from her home, where she operates the Grow ‘N Glow daycare, 1504 69th St, and from Mom and Pop’s Store, 5615 22nd Ave. The complaint states Williams is the license holder for the store.

The complaint states that a KDOG investigators sent a confidential informant to make drug purchases, at first from the store, then from the house.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The informant purchased cocaine from a woman working behind the counter at the store, later identified as Williams, on Feb. 5. Informants then went on to purchase cocaine from the same woman on multiple occasions from Feb. 5 to Feb. 21, both at the store and the house and from a car parked near the store.

In one case, according to the complaint, the informant used a Wisconsin FoodShare card to purchase cocaine at the store.