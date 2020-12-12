Woman allegedly battered before escaping on foot on Interstate 94

A Milwaukee man is alleged to have beaten a woman as he drove erratically on Interstate 94 before the woman escaped onto the highway.

Rolando Flores, 41, of Milwaukee, was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores had been out with the woman on Friday. In the early morning hours, after they left a strip club, he was driving with the woman in the passenger seat when he became violent and “was punching her and driving in an unsafe manner.”

The woman told police Flores’ swerving erratically causing her head to hit a window — there was blood on the window when a deputy inspected the car. The woman attempted to get away by climbing into the back seat. According to the complaint Flores pulled over on the 5200 block of the interstate in the Town of Paris and began stabbing the woman in the neck with the car keys.

The woman was able to grab the keys and get out of the car and fled on foot.

Flores called 911 at 3 a.m. saying he was a stranded motorist and asking for help. He told the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy that his girlfriend had beaten him and run away.