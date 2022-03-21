Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police

Kenosha police officers took a 36-year-old woman into custody after she was accused of pointing a gun at a man following an argument in the parking lot of Mahone Middle School Monday afternoon.

Multiple police patrol squads and detectives responded at 3:24 p.m. at the middle school, 6900 60th St., when Amber Arnold reportedly argued with the man in the parking lot, according to Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department.

"And she subsequently pointed a gun at the this male. We were able to locate her and take her into custody," he said Monday night. The man, who police described as being in his mid-40s, was not injured in the incident.

Alles said the weapon was also located. Police are recommending charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct while armed and and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred about a half hour before the school's release time for the day, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

No gunshots fired

Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified spokesperson, said families were contacted Monday night and made aware of the altercation.

According to the communication shared with them, school officials said the during the incident "an exchange of words between two adults in the student pickup line led to one individual pointing a gun at the other. No shots were fired and no one was injured in this incident, but the exchange was likely witnessed by other parents in the pickup line.

"Administration immediately contacted the Kenosha Police Department and we are working with them to complete an investigation. We want to make you aware of this incident so you are prepared if your child or someone else brings this to your attention. As always, anything that could be perceived as a safety risk will be taken seriously for the well-being our school community."

The statement encourages parents or guardians to contact the school if they have questions.

