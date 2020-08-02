Woman charged after five people overdose at party and one person died

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of people at a Kenosha party overdosed — and one person died — after taking what they believed was cocaine but appears to have contained fentanyl.

Kenosha Police were called to a home on the 8800 block of 17th Avenue at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man who was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to an unconscious 52-year-old man in the backyard.

As emergency crews were working to try to save the 52-year-old man, police saw another man and woman slump over and show signs of overdose, and saw another man “emerge crawling from behind a boat” who appeared to be overdosing.

The 52-year-old man died. The other three people overdosing at the scene were given Narcan and were revived.

People at the scene said there were others who had been at the party who may have taken the same drugs. Pleasant Prairie Police went to a home on the 2500 block of Springbrook Road looking for additional people who had been at the party. They found a woman “in the front doorway of the residence slumped over. She had keys in her hand and appeared to be trying to get into the residence but passed out before entering.”

That woman was not breathing and had no pulse, but was revived with Narcan.