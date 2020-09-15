Woman charged after low-speed chase from Walmart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A low-speed chase from a Walmart parking lot ended in the middle of Green Bay Road after a woman alleged to have stolen a television fled police.

Nadine Rosenthal, 31, of Pleasant Prairie, was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing, operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, felony retail theft, resisting police and obstructing police.

According to the complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy was called to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., at about 10 a.m. Saturday for a report of a theft in progress, with a woman who had two televisions leaving in a green pickup.

The deputy attempted to stop the pickup as it left the lot. The complaint states the pickup turned back toward the store, then began circling the lot before coming to a stop. The deputy walked up to the driver’s side of the vehicle but the woman driving refused to get out, then drove away as the deputy reached into the vehicle, nearly striking the deputy, according to the complaint.

The woman drove out of the parking lot onto Highway S “with an average speed of 5 to 10 mph” before turning onto Highway 31. The truck eventually stopped in the middle of Green Bay Road on the 5500 block, according to the complaint.