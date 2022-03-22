Woman charged for brandishing gun at Mahone Middle School in Monday afternoon incident

A 36-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly brandishing a firearm at a man following an argument in the parking lot of Mahone Middle School on Monday afternoon.

Amber Arnold was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school, which is a felony, along with misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and resisting an officer.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a cash bond of $3,000 on Tuesday afternoon at intake court. A preliminary hearing is set for next week Tuesday.

Multiple police patrol squads and detectives responded at 3:24 p.m. Monday to the middle school, 6900 60th St., after a man called police and stated Arnold pointed a firearm at him in the parking lot while he was waiting to pick up a student.

According to the criminal complaint, the man was sitting in his vehicle in the student pickup line when a white Mercedes SUV driven by Arnold almost hit him and then parked in the crosswalk in front of him.

The man reportedly told Arnold that she almost hit him and could not park there. The man said Arnold told him it would only be a minute and “not a big deal.” The man then said he did not care about the time, because she almost hit him, and told her to move her vehicle.

That’s when Arnold allegedly told the man, believed to be in his 40s, “you will care when I shoot you” and opened her driver’s-side door. She then allegedly pulled out a small silver hand gun and pointed it at the man. The man said she held the gun with her right hand, raised it to her chest and pointed it at him. Arnold also allegedly called him a racial slur before driving off.

No one was injured in the incident, according to the police.

The man took a picture of Arnold’s license plate and sent it to law enforcement.

A woman parked behind the man told investigators a very similar story and said she heard Arnold tell the man she would “shoot his (expletive)” and pointed a silver gun at him before re-entering her vehicle and driving away.

Surveillance video examined by law enforcement officers also reportedly shows Arnold reaching into her vehicle and retrieving an object before taking a “shooter-style stance” and pointing the object at the man, who was in a van. Arnold was reportedly at the school to bring a uniform to her child for sports tryouts.

The incident occurred about a half-hour before the school’s release time for the day, according to police. The incident remains under investigation.

When police arrived at her apartment in the 7300 block of 98th Avenue to question Arnold, she reportedly said the man called her racial slurs and threatened her and her child. She also said the gun was a toy.

When one of the officers stated she was under arrest, Arnold allegedly attempted to close the door on them. She also allegedly laid herself on her stairs and grabbed the railing to avoid handcuffs.

When police searched her vehicle and property, they reportedly found a two-tone Taurus G2C .9mm pistol on the passenger seat, in plain view, on top of her purse. There was one Sig Luger .9mm hollow point round in the chamber and five more in the magazine. A teal holster was also found in the vehicle.

‘Highly disturbing’

Keating said he believes a cash bail is appropriate because of the disturbing allegations on school property. Arnold is to have no in-person or electronic contact with Mahone Middle School.

“They are highly disturbing allegations,” Keating said. “It’s alleged that on school grounds at Mahone Middle School, with children present and school personnel present in the school, that this defendant, Ms. Arnold, at one point during an argument removed a firearm from her vehicle and then aimed or pointed her firearm at another human being and engaged in continuing arguments.

“This type of behavior, and I understand they are allegations, (is) highly disturbing.”

Arnold’s attorney, Benjamin Schwarz, said she has a master’s degree in health care management and was scheduled to start a job at Abbott before her arrest.

No gunshots fired

Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified spokesperson, said families were contacted Monday night and made aware of the altercation.

According to the communication shared with them, school officials said during the incident, “an exchange of words between two adults in the student pickup line led to one individual pointing a gun at the other. No shots were fired and no one was injured in this incident, but the exchange was likely witnessed by other parents in the pickup line.

“Administration immediately contacted the Kenosha Police Department, and we are working with them to complete an investigation. We want to make you aware of this incident so you are prepared if your child or someone else brings this to your attention. As always, anything that could be perceived as a safety risk will be taken seriously for the well-being of our school community.”

The statement encourages parents or guardians to contact the school if they have questions.

