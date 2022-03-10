Woman charged with felony recklessly endangering safety

TWIN LAKES — A 22-year-old Twin Lakes woman was charged with felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor disorderly conduct for reportedly injuring a man with her vehicle March 5.

Stephanie G. Gregg allegedly recklessly drove her car toward a man and struck him. This caused him to land in a ditch in the 1100 block of Pebble Beach Court in the village of Twin Lakes, according to the criminal complaint filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court this week.

A Twin Lakes police officer reported to that location and spoke with a man who stated Gregg had walked out of a house and got into her vehicle, which was parked on the road.

Gregg reportedly then sat for about 15 minutes, so the man went to check on her. When he approached the vehicle, Gregg reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and started backing away. The man reportedly then motioned for her to pull forward so he could speak with her.

That’s when Gregg allegedly put the car in drive and began pulling forward towards the man. He stated that she then accelerated rapidly toward him as he was standing in front of her vehicle. The man estimated that she sped up to about 20 miles per hour and struck him with the front center of her vehicle.

“The force of this impact knocked him off to the passenger side of the vehicle and into the ditch,” according to the complaint.

Gregg then reportedly circled through the cul-de-sac at the end of the block and pulled into the family driveway, hitting the back of one of the cars parked in the driveway. The complaint states she then pulled back out into the road and parked her car back where she started.

She remained in the vehicle until police arrived. The man stated that he saw the defendant smile after she struck him. He suffered several abrasions as a result of being struck by the defendant’s vehicle. According to police, Gregg denied striking her him with the car. She also reportedly expressed no concern for his injuries and never got out to check on him.

A cash bond of $3,000 was set March 7 for Gregg. A preliminary hearing is set for March 16.

