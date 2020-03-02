Woman dies in motorcycle crash near Camp Lake

An Illinois woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by the 43-year-old man, was traveling on Camp Lake Road (Highway SA) at 7:57 p.m. when it failed to negotiate the curve at 268th Avenue and crashed into a ditch.
The man and his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, were ejected from the motorcycle.
They were taken to a hospital by Salem Lakes Rescue where the man is being treated for serious injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department.
The woman later died from her injuries.
Deputies said alcohol is a factor in this incident, and charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle are being sought against the man.
The name of the suspect and deceased are not being released pending proper notification.
Third fatality in a week
The fatal crash is the third reported in Kenosha County since Wednesday.
On Friday, a 27-year-old Twin Lakes man died after crashing his motorcycle on North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes around 12:30 a.m.
Witnesses said the man lost control of the motorcycle and slid, hitting a utility pole on the north shoulder of the road in the 500 block of North Lake.
Police found the man unresponsive. He was taken to Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, 33-year-old Stephanie Baumann of Kenosha was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in the 1800 block of Washington Road.
Kenosha Police were called to the scene at 2:10 a.m. for a report of a fire. They found downed power lines that were arcing, causing a small fire.
There was no car near the damaged utility pole, and police initially believed it was a hit-and-run.
As they investigated, they found Baumann’s damaged vehicle had come to rest after the crash in the parking lot of Stan’s Place, 1510 Washington Road.
Baumann was found inside the vehicle under the steering column. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police believe speed and road conditions were factors in the crash.