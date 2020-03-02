Woman dies in motorcycle crash near Camp Lake

An Illinois woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by the 43-year-old man, was traveling on Camp Lake Road (Highway SA) at 7:57 p.m. when it failed to negotiate the curve at 268th Avenue and crashed into a ditch.

The man and his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, were ejected from the motorcycle.

They were taken to a hospital by Salem Lakes Rescue where the man is being treated for serious injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The woman later died from her injuries.

Deputies said alcohol is a factor in this incident, and charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle are being sought against the man.

The name of the suspect and deceased are not being released pending proper notification.

Third fatality in a week

The fatal crash is the third reported in Kenosha County since Wednesday.

On Friday, a 27-year-old Twin Lakes man died after crashing his motorcycle on North Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes around 12:30 a.m.