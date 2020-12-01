Woman faces charge for allegedly stabbing man with kitchen knife

Charlotte Rollins, 41, of Kenosha, was charged Monday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic dispute at her home.

Kenosha Police were called to the home on the 4900 block of 38th Ave. on Saturday for a report of a man being attacked. The man told police Rollins, who he lived with, stabbed him in the shoulder during an argument. Police found a bloody knife in the kitchen sink.

The man had wounds to his shoulder and hand, but according to the criminal complaint they were minor and did not require stitches.

According to the complaint, Rollins told police the man had approached her aggressively during an argument and she had stabbed him with a fork.

Along with recklessly endangering safety, Rollins was charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping. At the time of her arrest, Rollins was out on bond for battery, intimidation of a victim and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and for an separate charge of hit-and-run.

She is being held on $7,500 on the new charges.

