Woman in child neglect case enters plea

The 33-year-old Kenosha woman charged with five felony counts of child neglect for allegedly locking her five children in their rooms for months at a time as punishment pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Valerie D. Del Valle, who is free on a $1,500 signature bond, will be back in court for a final pre-trial conference Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Kenosha Police began to investigate the case in late January after one of the children, a 12-year-old boy, broke out of his locked room, ran away to another relative and reported what had been happening, according to the criminal complaint.

Police visited the home and found there were padlocks on the outside of the bedroom doors. The 12-year-old stated he had been locked in his room for as long as 2 1/2 months at a time and told interviewers that a 6-year-old had been locked in his room for more than a month at a time since he was 4.

The complaint states that Del Valle became involved with a minister who lived on the same street and reportedly recommended she lock her children in their rooms as a punishment.

