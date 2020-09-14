 Skip to main content
Woman in custody for fatal hit-and-run crash in Kenosha
Woman in custody for fatal hit-and-run crash in Kenosha

A 42-year-old Kenosha woman is in custody for a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian last week.

The woman, a Kenosha resident, has recommended charges of hit-and-run causing death, hit-and-run causing injury and obstructing police. She was taken into custody Friday, a day after the fatal crash that killed a 27-year-old woman who was walking across the intersection of 52nd Street and 25th Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Sept. 10.

She is likely to be charged today.

The crash was captured by a security camera, showing a red pickup striking the woman as she walked across the street. Kenosha Police have not yet released the identify of the woman who was killed.

