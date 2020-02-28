You are the owner of this article.
Woman in fatal crash Wednesday identified as 33-year-old Kenosha resident
A woman killed in a car crash Wednesday was identified as a 33-year-old Kenosha resident.

Stephanie Baumann was killed early Wednesday when the car she was driving crashed into a utility pole in the 1800 block of Washington Road.

Kenosha Police were called to the scene at 2:10 a.m. for a report of a fire. They found downed power lines that were arcing, causing a small fire.

There was no car near the damaged utility pole, and police initially believed it was a hit-and-run.

As they investigated, they found Baumann’s damaged vehicle had come to rest after the crash in the parking lot of Stan’s Place, 1510 Washington Road.

Baumann was found inside the vehicle under the steering column. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police believe speed and road conditions were factors in the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit helped with the investigation.

The investigation is still open as law enforcement awaits toxicology results.

