Woman in Lake Michigan unharmed in rescue call

A call to help a woman in Lake Michigan just outside the Kenosha Marina harbor entrance ended with the woman unharmed Saturday afternoon.

Multiple fire, rescue and dive team units were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the report of the woman who was in the water but reportedly having trouble getting back into a 23-foot white boat with a black top.

The boat's location was identified as right off the harbor point where the breakwater ends southeast of 56th Street and the sailboat storage.

With the U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat also on its way, reports came in that the woman had been able to get back aboard the board. Emergency radio traffic indicate she was unharmed and she may have been helped by two individuals on jet-skis.

The boat docked at 3:26 p.m. at Pier G in the marina and the woman was checked by emergency personnel at that time.

