 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman in three-vehicle crash at highways CK and W remains in hospital with serious injuries

KENOSHA COUNTY SHERIFF'S VEHICLE.jpg

RANDALL — A woman remained in the hospital on Sunday with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision at highways W and CK a day earlier.

The collision occurred at 4:19 p.m. Saturday and rescue units transported the woman to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Jim Campbell of the Kenosha County Sheriff's department. He said her condition was not known as of Sunday afternoon. Rescue units initially used extrication equipment to free one of the victims at the scene. Motorists in the other vehicles had minor injuries, but were not transported to the hospital.

Authorities were at the crash site more than six hours and re-routed traffic while crews worked to tow vehicles and clear the roads. The incident remains under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Barack Obama Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert