Woman in three-vehicle crash at highways CK and W remains in hospital with serious injuries

RANDALL — A woman remained in the hospital on Sunday with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision at highways W and CK a day earlier.
The collision occurred at 4:19 p.m. Saturday and rescue units transported the woman to a local hospital, according to Sgt. Jim Campbell of the Kenosha County Sheriff's department. He said her condition was not known as of Sunday afternoon. Rescue units initially used extrication equipment to free one of the victims at the scene. Motorists in the other vehicles had minor injuries, but were not transported to the hospital.
Authorities were at the crash site more than six hours and re-routed traffic while crews worked to tow vehicles and clear the roads. The incident remains under investigation.