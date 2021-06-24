 Skip to main content
Woman injured in 80th Street crash dies
Woman injured in 80th Street crash dies

A woman injured in a crash on 80th Street in Kenosha last week has died.

Mary Kauffman, 82, of Kenosha, died the day after the June 18 crash at Pershing Boulevard and 80th Street.

Witnesses at the crash said the woman, driving a Prius, may have had a medical event prior to the crash, saying she appeared to have her head down and was possibly passed out when she drove south on Pershing through a red light and into the intersection where the Prius was struck by two vehicles.

A woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment following a serious multi-vehicle crash late Friday morning at Pershing Boulevard and 80th Street.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Thursday that Kauffman had died. Information provided to the Kenosha News Tuesday mistakenly reported she was still hospitalized.

