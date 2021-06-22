Woman injured in Friday crash at Pershing and 80th remains in critical condition

A woman injured in a three-car crash last week remains hospitalized in critical condition according to police.
The 82-year-old Kenosha woman was injured the crash at around 11:40 a.m. Friday at Pershing Boulevard and 80th Street.
Witnesses at the crash said the woman, driving a Toyota Prius, may have had a medical event prior to the crash, saying she appeared to have her head down and was possibly passed out when she drove south on Pershing through a red light and into the intersection where the Prius was struck by two vehicles.
Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola said Tuesday that the woman is hospitalized at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and remained in critical condition as of Tuesday.