Woman killed after vehicle strikes parked construction equipment on Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie
Woman killed after vehicle strikes parked construction equipment on Highway 50 in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construction equipment in the 8500 block of Highway 50 Tuesday night.

The woman was traveling westbound in a black 2009 Toyota Yaris in the 8200 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) when the 6 p.m. single-vehicle crash occurred, according to Sgt. Zach Quever of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

“She lost control of her vehicle and collided with parked construction equipment and subsequently rolled down the hill,” he said. “It’s unknown if speed or alcohol is a factor. It’s still under investigation.”

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue personnel responded and took the woman to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, he said. The extent of her injuries were not known. According to initial police radio traffic, the victim was not breathing while en route to the hospital.

The woman’s identity was not being released late Tuesday night. There were no passengers in the woman’s vehicle. Authorities, on scene for more than three hours, had advised motorists to find alternate travel routes to avoid the area.

Quever said Wisconsin State Patrol’s traffic re-construction unit responded to assist village police with the investigation.

