Woman killed in hit-and-run crash, police seeking driver
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash, police seeking driver

Police seek driver in fatal hit and run

Police are searching for the driver of a red pickup that struck and killed a 27-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash Thursday.

Kenosha Police said the woman was struck while crossing the intersection at 52nd Street and 25th Avenue at 6:20 p.m. The woman died at a local hospital.

Police are seeking the driver of the pickup. Police released a photo of the crash in the hope of identifying the vehicle involved; the woman’s body was blacked out of the photo.

Anyone with information should contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

