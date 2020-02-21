Woman killed in three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash

The Honda's driver — a 47-year-old woman from Racine — was found dead underneath the Dodge involved in the crash. The woman's name is being withheld until proper notification can be made to her family.

The Dodge had major front end damage, and the female driver was treated at Ascension Hospital for minor injuries. Her two passengers were treated by South Shore and released.

The Mazda's driver was trapped and extracted, and then transported to Froedtert Trauma Center in Milwaukee with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.