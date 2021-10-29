Woman killed in two-car crash in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-car, head-on collision in the 11400 block of Sheridan Road Thursday.

The 4:18 p.m. crash occurred when her car apparently crossed the center line of the road, colliding with an SUV, according to Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The woman, who was from Winthrop Harbor, Ill., was pronounced dead at the scene, Schaffer said. Her identity was not released pending notification of family.

The driver of the SUV, a 38-year-old Kenosha woman, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and village fire and rescue personnel transported her to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known late Thursday, Schaffer said.

Schaffer said a witness in a vehicle that was traveling behind the southbound sedan told police the older woman had been driving erratically and the car had initially crossed into the northbound lane.

In an attempt to avoid the car, the driver of the SUV, which had been traveling northbound, maneuvered into the southbound lane, but the car traveled back into the southbound lane and the two vehicles collided, Schaffer said of the preliminary traffic investigation.