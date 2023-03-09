A Waukesha woman expressed her gratitude to a Caledonia used auto dealer who gave her a vehicle free of charge after an ordeal in which her driver’s license was filmed being defiled at a Kenosha car lot last month.

The woman picked up her car thanks to Joe Greene, Kenosha resident and co-owner of Budget Motors of Wisconsin Inc., 4318 Douglas Ave., who extended the offer of a free used vehicle days after learning of her story that included a video in which someone appears to urinate on her license.

Both the woman and the Caledonia used auto dealer confirmed on their respective public social media accounts that the deal was sealed March 2, just hours after Kenosha police announced criminal charges against two men reported to be involved in the Feb. 25 incident. Police have not named the victim or the suspects.

`Awesome person'

Greene, who was reached by the Kenosha News said the deal "went great."

"She seems like an awesome person and seems very deserving," he said Wednesday night. "Was very happy that it turned out that way."

He said the woman had the opportunity to choose from 10 "lot ready" vehicles, and the dealership threw in a two-year warranty to boot.

"So, that she's covered on repairs, if needed, for awhile," he said.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said his office was still in the process of reviewing identical charges against the two men for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, theft and unlawful use of computerized communications systems. Police also recovered the damaged driver’s license after serving a search warrant on the car lot located on the city’s south side. A video of the act that went viral appears to show the license being urinated on some time after she left the Kenosha car dealership. The video also depicts the license being folded in half. The woman had been at the dealership and test-drove a vehicle earlier in the day, but later decided not to buy it.

Meanwhile, in her post about her recently acquired wheels, the 22-year-old woman said that Greene’s gesture of a free vehicle was the “most thoughtful blessing I have ever been gifted.”

“Joe did not ask for anything in exchange. He even gifted me with a 2 year warranty on the vehicle so that if I experience any issues during the next two years it will be taken care of. I am so thankful and appreciative that I was able to be a recipient of Joe’s kindness,” she said.

She added that the “relationship with the city of Kenosha and I have been repaired due to Joe’s heart and character; this is not because of a gift."

Incomparable experience

“This is because Joe decided to make my experience at Budget Motors of Wisconsin incomparable to what I experienced previously last week,” she said.

According to the woman, he was not only hospitable, but delivered on his promise of a “successful vehicle” at no charge and a sales experience that made her feel “comfortable the entire time.”

“This has lifted an entire weight off of my shoulders and I will forever be grateful for Joe and his family business,” she added. The woman, who has retained the services of a Milwaukee attorney, did not return messages from the Kenosha News. The News has reached out to her attorney for comment.

In a case of apparent mistaken identity, Greene initially took the brunt of criticism for what happened to the woman on Feb. 25 when people confused his business on Google with the place where the driver's license incident occurred. As a result of bad reviews, his dealership's account was deactivated.

"So, I haven't gotten any nasty phone calls this week. It's been calming down a bit," he said. "We're still working with a company now to get our Google (account) back up and running again."

As for his part in helping the woman, Greene said her review of his business was the best of all.

“I don't think I will worry or complain about the extra bad reviews ever again," he said thanking her. "Not only is this the best review I have ever gotten, it may very well be the nicest thing anyone has ever said to me."

Family travel 5: Incorporate kindness into your next vacation Pack an attitude of gratitude Pay it forward Pack for a purpose Go local Keep the planet in mind