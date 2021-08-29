Woman reportedly flees Kenosha County authorities, crashes vehicle at roundabout at highways C and H

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A woman who led authorities on a brief chase near Interstate 94 crashed a vehicle she was driving at the roundabout at highways C and H Sunday morning.
The woman was transported to a local hospital following the 7:28 a.m. crash where she suffered minor injuries, according to Sgt. David Zoerner of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Her condition was not immediately known.
Zoerner said a deputy initiated a traffic-related stop at Highway C just east of I-94 and when he started to get out of his vehicle “she took off on him.”
Zoerner said the woman had a warrant from Milwaukee County at the time of the crash. Authorities were recommending a charge of fleeing and eluding an officer.
