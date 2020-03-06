Woman reportedly pulled man who uses walker off bar stool, injuring him

RACINE — A Racine woman is charged with felony substantial battery after reportedly pulling a man who uses a walker off a bar stool, causing him to break his hip.
At 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 11, Racine Police responded to Roger's Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave., for a report of an assault that had taken place, according to the criminal complaint. An officer spoke with a bar employee, as well as two witnesses, who said that 49-year-old Amy M. Tremmel, of the 3600 block of Charles Street, pulled a customer who uses a walker off of his bar stool, causing him to fall and hurt his leg.
