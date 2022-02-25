Woman ruled incompetent to face charge of threatening Kenosha County Circuit Court judge

A woman accused of threatening a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge isn’t currently mentally competent to proceed in her defense, according to a ruling issued last week.

But the judge overseeing the case also believes that she at some point will be, and until then the case is on hold.

Melissa M. Metzger, of the 32200 block of 45th Street, Wheatland, faces 17 total criminal charges that stem from a threat she made to kill Judge Jason Rossell. Metzger, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, also is charged with eight misdemeanor counts each of unlawful use of a phone and bail jumping.

The felony charge carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, plus three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

During a competency hearing before Judge Bruce Schroeder on Feb. 15, the court found Metzger is not competent to proceed, but “is likely to become competent within the time period prescribed by law.” Schroeder ruled that “involuntary administration” of medication will be required.

The court did not set a future date to proceed with the case against Metzger.

Metzger was charged in August after she allegedly left seven voicemails with Rossell’s office, which began with requests for court documents, but escalated to using obscenity, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators later recovered 26 additional voicemails, including one that made several threats toward Rossell, one that threatened to kill anyone “Jason” sends to her residence to arrest her, and a final one that stated, “This message (is) directly at Jason,” and continued to state “she would shoot “Jason” if he goes to her residence or if Jason Rossell sends anyone to arrest her.”

