Woman sent message expressing fear of man suspected of involvement in her death

Investigators were still at the home gathering evidence on Wednesday.

A friend of the woman who lives in the neighborhood, who did not want to be identified by name, said the woman had been talking to him regarding her concerns about Andino, who he described as the woman’s former boyfriend.

The friend shared a text the woman sent him two months ago.

“Sorry, I’ve been dealing with some major personal issues. If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in the text, giving Andino’s birthdate and describing him. “I’ve made a report on him already but the cops said they can’t do anything until there is a trail of evidence.”

The friend urged her to come to his house if she felt unsafe.

“Okay cool, thank you,” she answered. “I have my gun but really don’t want to use it other than at a gun range.”

Last seen Saturday

Neighbors said they typically saw the woman out walking her dog several times a day, but they had last seen her Saturday. They said on Sunday they heard loud music coming from her home, describing that as unusual, and said all the blinds at her home had been closed.