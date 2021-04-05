 Skip to main content
Woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 56-year-old Kenosha woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

According to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik, investigators believe the crash may have been caused by a medical event. Witnesses said the woman was westbound on 52nd Street at about 5:45 p.m. when the motorcycle suddenly veered toward the curb and crashed. Nosalik said neither speed or alcohol appear to be factors in the incident.

The woman was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa by medical helicopter where she remains hospitalized.

