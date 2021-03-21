Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in which vehicle struck power pole

TREVOR -- A woman was transported to a local hospital following injuries she suffered after her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole in the 103000 block of 268th Avenue late Saturday.

According to initial reports, the 51-year-old driver had been trapped during the 9:49 p.m. crash in which the vehicle had rolled over, said Sgt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was under investigation on Sunday.

A member of the Salem Lakes Fire department who lives nearby assisted the woman who was later transported by rescue workers to the hospital. She suffered minor injuries, but had not been trapped, said Fire Chief Mike Slover.

“Thankfully she wasn’t injured badly. She was conscious and talking at the time,” he said.

A dog was also in the vehicle during the crash. Slover said the woman’s daughter was called to the scene to take the dog home.

Slover said the vehicle struck the guy wire apparently causing the tip of the pole to break. Authorities contacted We Energies, which responded with a crew to stabilize and secure it. Power was out in the area as the crew worked on the pole but it has since been restored.

